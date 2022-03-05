CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

