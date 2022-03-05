CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

