CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.25.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.34. 35,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,067. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.