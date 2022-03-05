CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

CUBE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 157.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

