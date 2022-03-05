Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,569 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 264,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

