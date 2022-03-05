Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.