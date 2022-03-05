Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Natixis bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

