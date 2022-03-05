Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 15,800 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLL. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

