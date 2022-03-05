Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $30,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.61 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

