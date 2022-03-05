Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.