Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $6,643,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Markforged in the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

