Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $83,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

