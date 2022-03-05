CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CVBF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

