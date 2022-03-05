CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

