Cyclone Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $114.11 or 0.00293024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $40,391.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,066 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

