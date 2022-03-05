Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 139.6% in February

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CYRBY stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)
