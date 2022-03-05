Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 139.6% in February

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CYRBY stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

