CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.48

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 1996940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after buying an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

