CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to announce $20.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $15.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $75.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 540,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,314. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

