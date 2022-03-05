DA Davidson Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $52.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

CARG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,086.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

