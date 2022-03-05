DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tupperware Brands in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

