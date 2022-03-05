Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE DAC opened at $88.97 on Friday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Danaos by 375.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

