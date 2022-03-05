David A. Ranhoff Sells 15,376 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $158.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
