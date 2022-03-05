David A. Ranhoff Sells 15,376 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $158.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

