Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.78

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

