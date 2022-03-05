Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $273,082.68 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

NYSE:DK opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.84. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delek US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

