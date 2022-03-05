Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

