DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 299,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.57 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

