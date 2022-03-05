Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,539.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($47.49).

DLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.01) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 2,883 ($38.68) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,797 ($37.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($51.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,305.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,445.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

