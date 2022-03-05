DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DHBC remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

