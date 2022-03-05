Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.