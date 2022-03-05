Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 291.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $126.33 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.