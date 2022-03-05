Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $3.68 on Monday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.
