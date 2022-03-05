Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,696 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBCP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.61 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

