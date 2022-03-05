Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 460.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,214,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,705 shares of company stock worth $5,511,646. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $48.15 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $150.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

