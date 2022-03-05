Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 813.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.39. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

