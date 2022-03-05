Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.66 Million Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

QFIN stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

