Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.