Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,289 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

