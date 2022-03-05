Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,177 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Orion Group worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.19 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORN. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

