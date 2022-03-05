Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

