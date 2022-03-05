Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $101,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

