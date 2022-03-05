Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.12. 46,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 91,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

