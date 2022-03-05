Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 6.4%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 550,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 454,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £8.97 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70.

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

