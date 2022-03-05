Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 6.4%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 550,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 454,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £8.97 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70.
Distil Company Profile (LON:DIS)
