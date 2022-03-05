Diversified Trust Co Buys 67,576 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 106,281 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 233.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 809,759 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 8,031,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

