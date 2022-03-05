Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $60,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. 442,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,561. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

