Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
