Diversified Trust Co Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.41. 1,357,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.20. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.