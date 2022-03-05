Diversified Trust Co Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,879,572. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.