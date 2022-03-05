Diversified Trust Co Purchases 41,851 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 683.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,052. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

