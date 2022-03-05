Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after buying an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $441.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

